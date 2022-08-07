Obit-Eliason

Associated Press journalist Marcus Eliason, in 2011, in New York. Eliason, an international journalist whose insightful reporting, sparkling prose and skillful editing graced Associated Press news wires for almost a half-century, has died.

 Charles J. Hanley/AP Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Eliason, an international journalist whose insightful reporting, sparkling prose and skillful editing graced Associated Press news wires for almost a half-century, has died. He was 75.

He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, developed pneumonia earlier this week at a nursing home, and died, on Friday, in a New York hospital, his family said.

