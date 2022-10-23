LAKE LOS ANGELES — Some 54 years ago, construction workers cutting a spillway for the now-dry lake that was created for the Lake Los Angeles real estate development discovered a burial site containing the ancestral human remains of at least seven Native Americans near what is now Stephen Sorensen Park.

Inside the grave were the remains of women, men and an infant buried some 2,700 years ago near what was once a critical water source. Thousands of beads made from the shells of a marine snail from the California coast, plus a spear or dart point made of obsidian from Owens Valley, were buried with them.

