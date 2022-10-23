LAKE LOS ANGELES — Some 54 years ago, construction workers cutting a spillway for the now-dry lake that was created for the Lake Los Angeles real estate development discovered a burial site containing the ancestral human remains of at least seven Native Americans near what is now Stephen Sorensen Park.
Inside the grave were the remains of women, men and an infant buried some 2,700 years ago near what was once a critical water source. Thousands of beads made from the shells of a marine snail from the California coast, plus a spear or dart point made of obsidian from Owens Valley, were buried with them.
From the remains, six individuals could be identified by age or gender: an infant six to 18 months old, two young women, an older woman and two men, one of whom might have been middle-aged.
A spring called Lovejoy Springs, whose name came from a 19th century cattle rancher and which fed a damned pond for decades before the then-new Lake Los Angeles lake was dug in 1968, was near the gravesite.
The human remains ended up with the University of California, Los Angeles Department of Archeology. When the gravesite was uncovered, UCLA archaeologists were called out to investigate quickly, so as not to delay construction. They took away the human remains and items that had been found.
“The main thing that I’m worried about is trying to get those back in the ground where they belong,” anthropologist Bruce Love said. “They’re still in a drawer at UCLA.”
Love, who has a doctorate in anthropology from UCLA, specializes in Mesoamerican and California archaeology, history and ethnology. He knows the site’s ancient history well. He conducted a walk-over survey of approximately 100 acres in the spring of 2015 with Antelope Valley College professor Darcy Wiewall and anthropology students over the course of 10 Saturdays.
The result was a 29-page site record filed with the State of California and the South Central Coastal Information Center at California State University, Fullerton.
Love has been trying to return the remains to their original resting place for about 12 years, but it is a complicated task. The burial site is on private land near the park.
Only a federally recognized tribe can repatriate the remains from a museum. He has been working with other tribes including the San Fernando Band of Mission Indians.
Wendy Teeter, senior curator of Archeology at the Fowler Museum at UCLA, said the remains have been repatriated — to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. Teeter could not say whether UCLA is still holding the remains.
“They are under San Manuel’s control; only San Manuel can make decisions about them,” she said. She added, “I’m not at liberty to talk about them.”
Love said San Manuel could buy that piece of property and cap it and preserve it in a minute if they really cared about protecting ancestral remains.
Ancestral lineage
The San Fernando Band of Mission Indians can show evidence of ancestral lineage to the locations, Donna Yocum, tribal chair for the San Fernando Band of Mission Indians, said.
“That’s why we’re involved now as well,” she said. “It’s been up to LA County and San Manuel to find a resolution.”
Yocum did not realize the remains have been held away from the burial site since 1968. She contacted the Archaeological Conservancy, about a year ago, on behalf of the San Fernando Band of Mission Indians.
“We were hoping that they’d be able to intervene in some way,” Yocum said.
She hoped to prevent any more destruction or harm coming to Lovejoy Springs, which is under Los Angeles County control.
“The ideal situation would be to be able to retrieve the remains from UCLA and repatriate them in the location in which they were removed,” Yocum said. “Only San Manuel has the authority to claim the remains.”
As she understands it, the holdup is that San Manuel is looking for a place to rebury them.
“Being a non-recognized tribe does not give us a lot of pull,” Yocum said. “We can prove our lineage to the area but the bottom line is, it’s up to San Manuel to make a decision.”
She said they have sent letters to local state and county elected officials to try to protect the area, to no avail.
“San Manuel was going to repatriate the remains on behalf of the Tataviam band,” Love said. “There are two Tataviam bands, neither of which are federally recognized.”
Jessica Mauck, director of Cultural Resources Management for San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
Signs of life
Love has a deep appreciation and respect for Native Americans, including the anonymous ancient individuals who once lived in the area.
“This was a major, major Indian village for more than 2,000 years,” he said. “Maybe 10,000, we don’t know. We need more dates.”
During grading for the Lake Los Angeles Community Gymnasium, construction workers exposed a layer of midden, or soil that shows signs of inhabitation, about 10 feet below the surface. Midden deposits include the bits of animal bone, cooking-fire ash, broken stone tools and other debris from daily life.
“They ran a date on that and that’s about 2,000 years old,” Love said.
He stopped several times during the walk to point out artifacts and signs that someone once lived here. He knelt down to pick up a stone.
“This is a grinding stone called mano,” Love said, holding the smooth, half-roundish stone in his hand briefly, before he carefully returned it to the ground where he found it.
In another spot was a metate, an ancient stone used to grind grain and seeds, that would have been used with the mano.
As he walked, Love pointed to the ground.
“At one time, there were grinding stones here,” he said. “There were grinding stones that got stolen within the past six months.”
A large boulder near what would have been Lovejoy Springs has cupules, another sign of human habitation.
“This is usually associated with sacred sites and springs,” Love said.
The dry landscape seemed a far cry from the springs that once covered it. Though much of the ancient village has been destroyed, a lot of it is still there.
“I feel personal responsibility for these remains and this site,” Love said.
He carries a bunch of dried sage and tobacco in his vehicle. He lit the sage and smudged himself and his visitor in a healing ritual. He then rolled the tobacco into a cigarette and lit it. He faced east, breathed in and let out a breath for each direction of the compass, starting with the east. He did the same thing for the sky and heart.
