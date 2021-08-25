Anthony Scotto, a former leader of the longshoremen’s union whose polished manners and soft-spoken approach made him seem out of place in the turbulent, often-corrupt world of the waterfront until he himself went to prison for labor racketeering, has died. He was 87.
His death was announced Sunday on Instagram by his daughter Rosanna, a co-host of the Fox Five New York news program “Good Day New York.” She gave no other details. Scotto had homes in New York City and Southampton, New York.
Scotto was not yet 30 when he became president of the Brooklyn-based Local 1814 of the International Longshoremen’s Association in 1963, succeeding his father-in-law, Anthony Anastasio, who had died of a heart attack at 57. Before Scotto took over, Anastasio had risen from dockworker to union leader and consolidated 10 small locals into Local 1814, the biggest in the ILA and the most powerful along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, with about 9,000 members.
Early on, Scotto said he preferred cordial bargaining instead of threats and picket lines. Scotto promised to crack down on pilfering and extortion.
He promoted renewal of the Brooklyn waterfront and oversaw a foundation that provided scholarships to union members’ children. He supported racial integration of his union. He also established a union medical clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.