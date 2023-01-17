Crimes reported for Dec. 31, 2022-Jan. 1, 1023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 16700 block East Avenue M-8
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Lumber Street
ASSAULT: 3300 block Patty Lane
ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Timothy Court
ASSAULT: 44800 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 9000 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Challenger Way
ASSAULT: Eighth Street East and Avenue J
BURGLARY: 1200 block Meadow Circle
BURGLARY: 43600 block Dejay Street
RAPE: 6100 block West Avenue J-15
ROBBERY: 44100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Raysack Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Cedar Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue J-8
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10500 block East Avenue S-12
ASSAULT: 11200 block East Avenue R-2
ROBBERY: 8700 block East Avenue T
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 2900 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 37600 block Lilacview Avenue
ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 65th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 36500 block 25th Street East
BURGLARY: 37900 block 20th Street East
BURGLARY: 38400 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 40100 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Avenue O-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37800 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38400 block 32nd Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
THEFT: 4500 block West Avenue N-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 15800 block East Avenue Q-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 36500 block 25th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Dianron Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.