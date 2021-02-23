LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency will have more room for parking school buses and for employee vehicles.
The agency’s Board of Directors, on Feb. 9, approved the $195,000 purchase of an approximately one-acre parcel of vacant land east of the transit agency’s headquarters on Avenue L-8 and 7th Street West.
“We don’t have enough places to park our buses,” AVSTA CEO Morris Fuselier said Monday. “We have a lot of employees (and) we need places to park. We want a place that’s safe and protects their vehicles.”
The Board will consider at its March 11 meeting, the purchase of an adjacent, one-acre parcel of land for $155,000.
The land will be developed over the next two or three years.
“We’re excited about it,” Fuselier said. “It’s something we need to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.