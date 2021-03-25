There are 13 vaccination locations in the Antelope Valley, including Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley.
The groups currently eligible to get vaccinated are:
• Residents of LA County who are age 65 and older.
• Persons either living or working in LA County in the following occupational sectors: healthcare, education, child care, food and agriculture, emergency services and law enforcement, first responders, janitorial and custodial and transportation.
• People who are living in residential settings where there is an increased risk of transmission are also eligible to be vaccinated, and these include people living in long-term care facilities.
• People who are experiencing homelessness who are living in a shelter or are likely to live in a shelter, people living residential treatment programs for behavioral health or substance use disorders, and people who are incarcerated. This eligibility category also includes people who work in the long-term care facilities across the county.
The newest sector of eligibility is residents of LA County who have underlying health conditions or disabilities that put them at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19 or make their care very difficult if they were to become infected with COVID-19
Appointments can be scheduled through LA County Public Health vaccination resource website: VaccinateLACounty.com
Here are the 13 Antelope Valley COVID-19 vaccination locations:
• JWCH Wesley Health Center, 45104 10th St. West, Lancaster.
Vaccines: Moderna
Notes: No appointments are available.
• Rite Aid Pharmacy No. 5840, 1356 West Ave. J, Lancaster.
Vaccine: Moderna
• CVS No. 9657, 44430 Challenger Way, Lancaster.
Vaccine: Moderna
Appointments: https://cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
• CVS No. 1666, 846 West Ave. K, Lancaster.
Vaccine: Moderna
Appointments: https://cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
• Antelope Valley Health Center, 335 East Ave. K-6, Building B Lancaster.
Vaccines/Vacunas: Pfizer
Notes: Run by Department of Public Health
Appointments: https://myturn.ca.gov/
• Costco Pharmacy No.762, 1141 West Ave. L, Lancaster.
Vaccine/Vacuna: Moderna
Note: No appointments are available.
• Albertsons Pharmacy No. 1322, 43543 20th St. West, Lancaster.
Vaccine: Moderna
Appointments: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1610388145466
• Vons Pharmacy No. 3017, 3027 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale.
Vaccine: Moderna
Appointments: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1610147997263
• Rite Aid Pharmacy No. 6396, 2419 East Ave. S, Palmdale.
Vaccine: Moderna
• Rite Aid Pharmacy No. 5844, 37950 47th Street E, Palmdale.
Vaccine: Moderna
• Rite Aid Pharmacy No. 6400, 3105 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale.
Vaccine: Moderna
• Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley, Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H, Lancaster
Appointments: kp.org/covidvaccine
