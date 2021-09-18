LANCASTER — The postponed incarnation of the annual Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, dubbed “Barntober Fest,” has been canceled, falling victim to the latest mandates of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department in regards to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health and well-being of our community has and always will be our top priority. We’ve been carefully preparing this year’s event with stringent safety protocols at the forefront of all of our planning. However, these recent Los Angeles County mandates are the tipping point in terms of resources, forecasting reduced attendance, and other burdens that impact our ability to move forward,” AV Fair and Event Center CEO Dan Jacobs said in a statement released, Friday. “Saying we’re disappointed is an understatement. We sincerely appreciate how our fair fans, sponsors, concessionaires, vendors, exhibitors and volunteers have supported us through these last two very tumultuous years.”
The Los Angeles County Department of Health announced Wednesday it is issuing an order that will require verification of vaccination or a negative COVID test in the past 72 hours for outdoor mega events, effective starting Oct. 7.
The county already has the requirements in place for indoor mega events.
The logistics of following this new rule, and the uncertainty of others to follow, made cancellation the only option, according to the fair statement.
Advance ticket purchases will be automatically refunded. Ticket holders may visit avfair.com for information.
Rescheduled from the traditional August dates based on earlier progress in the pandemic, the fair became a slimmed-down affair called Barntober Fest, scheduled for Oct. 1 through 10.
It was to include many of the fair favorites, including the competitive craft exhibits, pig races and the all-important fair food. Although there was no concert series planned, arena events were to include Figure 8 races, demolition derby, a monster truck show and the popular Rural Olympics.
“While our staff and volunteers have made countless changes and efforts to hold this event safely, the continued obstacles Los Angeles County Health Department imposes on safe, outdoor events like ours forces us to make this very difficult decision,” AV Fair and Event Board President Drew Mercy said in the announcement. “Despite our community’s incredible efforts in coming together on every front; with support of this year’s AV Fair and the numerous changes made, doing their part to keep infection rates down in the Antelope Valley, and working together to safely gather at events — this is today’s outcome. These new mandates prohibit us from providing our fair attendees the experiences they have come to expect, enjoy and deserve. We’re working closely with our vendors, concessionaires, and others to help minimize the impact this decision has to their business.”
The fair already held the annual Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction at its traditional time in August, as a stand-alone event.
That Aug. 26 event raised a record $790,887, which includes money raised not only through the bidding, but also through “add-ons” collected during and after the auction.
This record for animal sales came despite having about 100 fewer animals for sale than a typical year, organizers said.
In addition to being a stand-alone event, this year’s auction featured in-person and online bidding.
Although different than in the past, the auction was deemed a success, overcoming the fears expressed initially.
(1) comment
The main reason they canceled the fair....is because "you" are weak, and a coward, just like our president (sniffles). Seems CoVid respects human trash(IMHO) like Pelosi (S.F. gathering), and Gov. Newsom (at the French laundry), and Obama (Hampton birthday party) after all, like a CNN dirtbag put it... "they are sophisticated people"...You on the other hand are nothing more than a revenue source...and a Peon. And when they take from you, and you do nothing about it...they think wow how weak can a society be...and they take even more. If we called the fair an "encampment for illegal aliens" just entering our country...all would be good. Now....Mask up and Kneel..."Cowards".
