The AV Fair & Event Center announces the 17th Annual Bridal Show — virtually. This year’s 31-day event will take place March 1 through 21.
This virtual experience will offer a single, one stop online portal, featuring several industry vendor links, social media giveaways, raffles, gift cards and more.
Participating online vendors will provide insights, services and products ranging from invitations, to wedding cakes, transportation, photography, flowers, decorations, music options, jewelry to catering services.
During the event, brides, grooms, wedding planners and anyone who’s part of wedding planning will have access to see all that local and regional vendors have to offer. Many of the participating vendors will offer exclusive discounts, giveaways and gift baskets.
“For 17 years the AV Fair & Event Center has had the honor of hosting the community’s largest bridal show,” Event Coordinator Linda Erb said. “In the past, we’ve partnered with the best and most prestigious wedding event professionals in the region. All of us in this industry are passionate about what we do and how we do it. Although it’s very different this year, love always prevails and we’re all here to inspire and help brides, grooms, their friends and families plan a perfect wedding, reception and honeymoon.”
The AV Fair & Event Center will also host online bridal event sweepstakes and promotions throughout the month of March. There will be a limited number bridal swag bags available for $15, while supplies last.
For all Bridal Show information contact Erb at 661-948-6060, ext. 123 or visit www.avfair.com Follow AV Fair & Event Center on Twitter and Instagram @AVFairgrounds
