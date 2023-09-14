Crimes reported for Aug. 29, 2023
ACTON
ASSAULT: 3800 block Smith Avenue
LAKE HUGHES
BURGLARY: 39800 block 87th Street West
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 16500 block Sweetaire Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2600 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 44700 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 47700 block 28th Street East
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue H-14
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45800 block Challenger Way
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38300 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 5700 block Knightbridge Court
BURGLARY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2200 block East Avenue S
BURGLARY: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38300 block 30th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street East and East Avenue Q-4
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 55th Street West and Avenue L
