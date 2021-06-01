Crime map, June 1, 2021

Crimes reported for May 16, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: 2600 block Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 176th Street East and Valeport Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1200 block Valiant Street

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 2800 block College Park Drive

ASSAULT: 44000 block Tahoe Lane

ASSAULT: 44400 block 13th Street East

ASSAULT: 4500 block Jewel Drive

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue H-13

BURGLARY: 44100 block Heaton Avenue

BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue J-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42500 block 37th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 43200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block 45th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Palm Vista Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3300 block East Avenue Q-10

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Old Harold Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block Paseo Fortuna

