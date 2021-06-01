Crimes reported for May 16, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: 2600 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 176th Street East and Valeport Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1200 block Valiant Street
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 2800 block College Park Drive
ASSAULT: 44000 block Tahoe Lane
ASSAULT: 44400 block 13th Street East
ASSAULT: 4500 block Jewel Drive
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue H-13
BURGLARY: 44100 block Heaton Avenue
BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42500 block 37th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 43200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block 45th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Palm Vista Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3300 block East Avenue Q-10
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block Paseo Fortuna
