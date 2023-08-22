Crimes reported for Aug. 5-6, 2023
LANCASTER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Aug. 5-6, 2023
LANCASTER
ARSON: Avenue L-12 and Division Street
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 4100 block West Avenue J-3
ASSAULT: 44000 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Radcliff Court
ASSAULT: 44700 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block Saigon Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block West Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 1300 block Meadow View Lane
BURGLARY: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
RAPE: 1300 block East Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block East Avenue J-8
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 800 block East Pillsbury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Mulberry Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Catsue Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block 23rd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue H-2
LITTLEROCK
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 12700 block Pearblossom Highway
LLANO
THEFT: 165th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36700 block Summerholly Circle
ASSAULT: 36900 block Serendipity Way
ASSAULT: 37500 block 37th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 32nd Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 38500 block Pond Avenue
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: Third Street East and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block Frontier Avenue
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 41900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 22nd Street West and R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Angele Trumpet Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.