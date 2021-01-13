Crimes reported for December 28, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43100 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-14
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 9200 block West Avenue E
BURGLARY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block West Jackman Street
THEFT: 44400 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 44400 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 44700 block Beech Avenue
THEFT: Driftwood Street and Newgrove Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Renee Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 8700 block East Avenue T-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 39500 block Fifth Street West
BURGLARY: 3800 block East Avenue T-4
BURGLARY: 38900 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 1200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 42nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5800 block Charlotte Place
