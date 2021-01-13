Crime Map, Jan. 13 ,2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for December 28, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42400 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43100 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-14

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

ASSAULT: 9200 block West Avenue E

BURGLARY: 44400 block Valley Central Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block West Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block West Jackman Street

THEFT: 44400 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 44400 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 44700 block Beech Avenue

THEFT: Driftwood Street and Newgrove Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Renee Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 8700 block East Avenue T-12

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue Q-7

ASSAULT: 39500 block Fifth Street West

BURGLARY: 3800 block East Avenue T-4

BURGLARY: 38900 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 1200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 42nd Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 5800 block Charlotte Place

