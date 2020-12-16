Crimes reported for November 30, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
ASSAULT: 44600 block Pinon Springs Drive
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Palm Vista Avenue
RAPE: 700 block Milling Street
ROBBERY: 44400 block Benald Street
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue J-11
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2800 block Goldenrain Street
ASSAULT: 36400 block Ironhorse Drive
THEFT: Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Sierra Highway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.