AV Crime Map, Dec. 16, 2020

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Crimes reported for November 30, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street

ASSAULT: 44600 block Pinon Springs Drive

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Palm Vista Avenue

RAPE: 700 block Milling Street

ROBBERY: 44400 block Benald Street

ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue J-11

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2800 block Goldenrain Street

ASSAULT: 36400 block Ironhorse Drive

THEFT: Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Sierra Highway

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.