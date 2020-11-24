Antelope Valley Crime Blotter

Crimes reported for November 8, 2020
LAKE HUGHES
THEFT: 14700 block Sandrock Drive
LANCASTER
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
THEFT: 400 block East Avenue J-7
THEFT: 42400 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 43700 block Challenger Way
THEFT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
THEFT: 44500 block 21st Street West
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 10000 block East Avenue S-2
PALMDALE
THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37000 block 29th Place East
THEFT: 37900 block 35th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38500 block 11th Street East
THEFT: Ninth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
