Antelope Valley Crime Blotter

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for November 8, 2020

LAKE HUGHES

THEFT: 14700 block Sandrock Drive

LANCASTER

THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

THEFT: 400 block East Avenue J-7

THEFT: 42400 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

THEFT: 43700 block Challenger Way

THEFT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue

THEFT: 44500 block 21st Street West

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 10000 block East Avenue S-2

PALMDALE

THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 37000 block 29th Place East

THEFT: 37900 block 35th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38500 block 11th Street East

THEFT: Ninth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

