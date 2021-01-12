Crime Map Jan. 12, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for December 27, 2020

ACTON

ASSAULT: 3800 block Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 38600 block 159th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 40500 block 177th Street East

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44100 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

HOMICIDE: 1200 block West Avenue H-14

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block West Avenue L-8

THEFT: 2500 block Stillwater Drive

THEFT: Avenue G and Challenger Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Andale Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 8700 block East Avenue S

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3500 block Avocado Lane

ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue R

BURGLARY: 38300 block 30th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block 11th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block East Avenue T-6

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 5600 block West Avenue L-6

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.