Crimes reported for December 27, 2020
ACTON
ASSAULT: 3800 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 38600 block 159th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 40500 block 177th Street East
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
HOMICIDE: 1200 block West Avenue H-14
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block West Avenue L-8
THEFT: 2500 block Stillwater Drive
THEFT: Avenue G and Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Andale Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8700 block East Avenue S
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3500 block Avocado Lane
ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue R
BURGLARY: 38300 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block 11th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block East Avenue T-6
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 5600 block West Avenue L-6
