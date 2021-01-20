AV Crime Map, Jan. 20, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for January 4, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 600 block East Pillsbury Street

ROBBERY: 42000 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 43300 block 30th Street West

THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street

THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 42500 block 30th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue I

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue R-2

ASSAULT: 38800 block Ninth Street East

BURGLARY: 37900 block 47th Street East

ROBBERY: 200 block East Avenue Q-7

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block East Lago Lindo Road

THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Alder Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 5100 block Hillside Place

PEARBLOSSOM

ASSAULT: 12600 block East Avenue U-10

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42000 block 51st Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

