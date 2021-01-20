Crimes reported for January 4, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 600 block East Pillsbury Street
ROBBERY: 42000 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 43300 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 42500 block 30th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue I
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue R-2
ASSAULT: 38800 block Ninth Street East
BURGLARY: 37900 block 47th Street East
ROBBERY: 200 block East Avenue Q-7
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block East Lago Lindo Road
THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Alder Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 5100 block Hillside Place
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 12600 block East Avenue U-10
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42000 block 51st Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.