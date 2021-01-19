AV Crime Map, Jan. 19, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

 

Crimes reported for January 3, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2800 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43500 block East Sahuayo Street

ASSAULT: 44300 block Glenraven Street

ASSAULT: 44800 block Trevor Avenue

BURGLARY: 2500 block East Avenue I

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K

THEFT: 44300 block 48th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Newgrove Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue H-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Engle Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3200 block Club Rancho Drive

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 4000 block Belleshire Way

BURGLARY: 400 block West Avenue S

ROBBERY: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3700 block East Avenue T-6

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue R-10 and Cambridge Lane

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.