Crimes reported for January 3, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2800 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43500 block East Sahuayo Street
ASSAULT: 44300 block Glenraven Street
ASSAULT: 44800 block Trevor Avenue
BURGLARY: 2500 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 44300 block 48th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Newgrove Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue H-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Engle Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3200 block Club Rancho Drive
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 4000 block Belleshire Way
BURGLARY: 400 block West Avenue S
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3700 block East Avenue T-6
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue R-10 and Cambridge Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.