Crimes reported for December 7, 2020
LANCASTER
ARSON: 2500 block East Avenue J-14
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45200 block 18th Street East
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT: 3000 block Holline Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 5600 block Churchill Court
BURGLARY: 38100 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 38200 block Sixth Street East
ROBBERY: 3000 block Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 3300 block Fairfield Avenue
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38200 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 500 block West Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street West and Avenue M-2
