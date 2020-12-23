Antelope Valley Crime Map, Dec. 23, 2020

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for December 7, 2020

LANCASTER

ARSON: 2500 block East Avenue J-14

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45200 block 18th Street East

ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Avenue J-8

THEFT: 3000 block Holline Court

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 5600 block Churchill Court

BURGLARY: 38100 block 47th Street East

BURGLARY: 38200 block Sixth Street East

ROBBERY: 3000 block Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 3300 block Fairfield Avenue

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38200 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 500 block West Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street West and Avenue M-2

