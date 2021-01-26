AV Crime Map, Jan. 26,2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for January 10, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 44000 block Elm Avenue

ASSAULT: 44400 block 105th Street West

ASSAULT: 44500 block Date Avenue

ASSAULT: 44800 block 12th Street East

BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 8100 block West Avenue C14

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West

PALMDALE

ARSON: 200 block East Avenue Q-7

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East

THEFT: 36500 block 25th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

