Crimes reported for January 10, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 44000 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block 105th Street West
ASSAULT: 44500 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block 12th Street East
BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 8100 block West Avenue C14
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
PALMDALE
ARSON: 200 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 36500 block 25th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
