Crimes reported for December 13, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40500 block 173rd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 180th Street East and Avenue P
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive
ASSAULT: 200 block West Avenue L-9
ASSAULT: 44200 block Fenhold Street
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 45100 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 44900 block Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 700 block West Kettering Street
THEFT: 44400 block 13th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Challenger Way
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 9600 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue P-5
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 37700 block Nantucket Drive
ASSAULT: 38300 block Orchid Lane
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38300 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 36700 block Macarthur Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Bigrock Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block Sweetbrier Street
