Antelope Valley Crime Map, Dec. 29, 2020

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for December 13, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40500 block 173rd Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 180th Street East and Avenue P

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive

ASSAULT: 200 block West Avenue L-9

ASSAULT: 44200 block Fenhold Street

ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 45100 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 44900 block Valley Central Way

BURGLARY: 700 block West Kettering Street

THEFT: 44400 block 13th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Challenger Way

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 9600 block East Avenue R

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue P-5

ASSAULT: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue R-4

ASSAULT: 37700 block Nantucket Drive

ASSAULT: 38300 block Orchid Lane

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38300 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 36700 block Macarthur Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block 10th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Bigrock Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block Sweetbrier Street

