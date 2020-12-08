Antelope Valley Crime Map, Dec. 8, 2020

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for November 22, 2020

ACTON

THEFT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block Morven Street

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 43800 block Fig Avenue

BURGLARY: 2100 block Donatello Street

THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue J-15

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue J-11

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38000 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Rancho Vistsa Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vistsa Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 36900 block Cobalt Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block 26th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 17th Street East

