Crimes reported for November 22, 2020
ACTON
THEFT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block Morven Street
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43800 block Fig Avenue
BURGLARY: 2100 block Donatello Street
THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue J-15
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue J-11
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38000 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Rancho Vistsa Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vistsa Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 36900 block Cobalt Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block 26th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 17th Street East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.