Crime Map, Jan. 6, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for December 21, 2020

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 31800 block Crown Valley Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 45000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue M-12

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Boyden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Shadowcrest Drive

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-14

ASSAULT: 38600 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 38900 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue Q-7

ROBBERY: 37700 block 55th Street East

ROBBERY: Fiddleneck Court and Spanish Broom Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2200 block East Avenue R-12

THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 39300 block 5th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Sierra Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 4400 block East Avenue R

