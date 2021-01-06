Crimes reported for December 21, 2020
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 31800 block Crown Valley Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue M-12
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Boyden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Shadowcrest Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-14
ASSAULT: 38600 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 38900 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue Q-7
ROBBERY: 37700 block 55th Street East
ROBBERY: Fiddleneck Court and Spanish Broom Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2200 block East Avenue R-12
THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39300 block 5th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Sierra Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 4400 block East Avenue R
