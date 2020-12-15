CrimeMap

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for November 29, 2020

ACTON

ASSAULT: 3700 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Kildare Street

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 19500 block East Avenue G

ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 44700 block 27th Street West

ASSAULT: Division Street and Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 44100 block 37th Street West

THEFT: 44100 block Beech Avenue

LLANO

ASSAULT: 33100 block 160th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 6200 block Whitney Way

BURGLARY: 2700 block West Avenue N-8

BURGLARY: Avenue Q and Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 500 block East Avenue Q-4

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Grand Cypress Avenue

