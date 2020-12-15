Crimes reported for November 29, 2020
ACTON
ASSAULT: 3700 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Kildare Street
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 19500 block East Avenue G
ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44700 block 27th Street West
ASSAULT: Division Street and Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 44100 block 37th Street West
THEFT: 44100 block Beech Avenue
LLANO
ASSAULT: 33100 block 160th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 6200 block Whitney Way
BURGLARY: 2700 block West Avenue N-8
BURGLARY: Avenue Q and Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 500 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Grand Cypress Avenue
