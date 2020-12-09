Crimes reported for November 23, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ARSON: 40900 block 169th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 44600 block Genoa Avenue
ASSAULT: 32th Street West and Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 45700 block Fig Avenue
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue J
RAPE: 700 block West Avenue L
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Beech Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block Woodgate Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-14
ASSAULT: 3600 block Acorde Avenue
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 6100 block East Avenue T
ASSAULT: Caldron Street and Windstar Way
BURGLARY: 39500 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1100 block Marigold Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block Crescent Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block Monarch Street
