Antelope Valley crime map, Dec. 9, 2020

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for November 23, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ARSON: 40900 block 169th Street East

LANCASTER

ARSON: 44600 block Genoa Avenue

ASSAULT: 32th Street West and Avenue K-4

ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 45700 block Fig Avenue

BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue J

RAPE: 700 block West Avenue L

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block West Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Beech Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block Woodgate Road

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-14

ASSAULT: 3600 block Acorde Avenue

ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 6100 block East Avenue T

ASSAULT: Caldron Street and Windstar Way

BURGLARY: 39500 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1100 block Marigold Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block Crescent Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block Monarch Street

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.