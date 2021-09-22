Crimes reported for Sept. 6, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45400 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2200 block Cimarron Street
ASSAULT: 3100 block Trousdale Drive
ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 43500 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: Genoa Avenue and West Lancaster Blvd.
THEFT: 44200 block Amethyst Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block East Avenue J-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Sierra Highway
LEONA VALLEY
ASSAULT: 8800 block Elizabeth Lake Road
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9200 block East Avenue R-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 4700 block Chalone Drive
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue P-5
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 52nd West and Avenue L-14
BURGLARY: 4500 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 4800 block West Avenue L-10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.