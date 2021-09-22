0922 CrimeMap

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

 

Crimes reported for Sept. 6, 2021

LANCASTER

ARSON: 45400 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 2200 block Cimarron Street

ASSAULT: 3100 block Trousdale Drive

ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 43500 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: Genoa Avenue and West Lancaster Blvd.

THEFT: 44200 block Amethyst Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block East Avenue J-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Sierra Highway

LEONA VALLEY

ASSAULT: 8800 block Elizabeth Lake Road

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 9200 block East Avenue R-4

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q-12

ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 4700 block Chalone Drive

ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue P-5

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 52nd West and Avenue L-14

BURGLARY: 4500 block West Avenue L

BURGLARY: 4800 block West Avenue L-10

