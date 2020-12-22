Crimes reported for December 6, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 17300 block Queensglen Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1600 block Renee Street
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue H-10
ASSAULT: 44000 block Engle Way
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-5
ASSAULT: West Avenue H-13 and Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 45500 block Corkwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Sixth Street East
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9600 block East Avenue S-2
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2900 block East Avenue R-2
ASSAULT: 38800 block Rambler Avenue
ASSAULT: 6300 block West Avenue M-8
BURGLARY: 100 block Mountainside Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39500 block 11th Street West
THEFT: 2000 block Sandstone Court
THEFT: 40100 block Palmetto Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
