Crime Map, Dec. 22, 2020

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for December 6, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 17300 block Queensglen Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1600 block Renee Street

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue H-10

ASSAULT: 44000 block Engle Way

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-5

ASSAULT: West Avenue H-13 and Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 44200 block Cedar Avenue

THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 45500 block Corkwood Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Sixth Street East

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 9600 block East Avenue S-2

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 2900 block East Avenue R-2

ASSAULT: 38800 block Rambler Avenue

ASSAULT: 6300 block West Avenue M-8

BURGLARY: 100 block Mountainside Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39500 block 11th Street West

THEFT: 2000 block Sandstone Court

THEFT: 40100 block Palmetto Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Old Harold Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

