Antelope Valley Crime Blotter, Nov. 25, 2020

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for November 9, 2020

AGUA DULCE

THEFT: 39500 block Calle Cascada

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2300 block West Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 3100 block Camino Hermanos

ASSAULT: 45500 block Lostwood Avenue

BURGLARY: 44700 block Beech Avenue

RAPE: 10th Street West and Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Denmore Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Flag Street

THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 44300 block Cedar Avenue

THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2700 block Chuckwagon Road

ROBBERY: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block East Avenue R-2

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 5600 block Kingman Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block Stardust Place

VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block 10th Street East

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.