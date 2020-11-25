Crimes reported for November 9, 2020
AGUA DULCE
THEFT: 39500 block Calle Cascada
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2300 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 3100 block Camino Hermanos
ASSAULT: 45500 block Lostwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 44700 block Beech Avenue
RAPE: 10th Street West and Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Denmore Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Flag Street
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 44300 block Cedar Avenue
THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2700 block Chuckwagon Road
ROBBERY: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block East Avenue R-2
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 5600 block Kingman Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block Stardust Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block 10th Street East
