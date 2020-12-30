Crimes reported for December 14, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 39000 block 180th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Magnolia Drive
ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 44600 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: Nugent Avenue and Stanridge Avenue
BURGLARY: 3700 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 43300 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block West Avenue L-6
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block Koufax Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38700 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Rayburn Road
BURGLARY: 3000 block East Avenue S
BURGLARY: 40200 block Maravilla Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36200 block 43rd Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5800 block Barcelona Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 6300 block Messina Court
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 5500 block West Avenue M-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.