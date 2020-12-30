Antelope Valley crime map, Dec. 30, 2020

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for December 14, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 39000 block 180th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block Magnolia Drive

ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 44600 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: Nugent Avenue and Stanridge Avenue

BURGLARY: 3700 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 43300 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 1600 block West Avenue K-8

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block West Avenue L-6

THEFT: 800 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block Koufax Drive

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38700 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Rayburn Road

BURGLARY: 3000 block East Avenue S

BURGLARY: 40200 block Maravilla Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36200 block 43rd Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 5800 block Barcelona Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 6300 block Messina Court

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 5500 block West Avenue M-4

