Crimes reported for Aug. 24-25, 2023
ACTON
ASSAULT: 33600 block Red Rover Mine Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40300 block 166th Street East
THEFT: 40100 block 179th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Magnolia Drive
ASSAULT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block Heaton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block Sancroft Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 800 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: Avenue I and Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue K-4 and Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: Sixth Street East and Avenue K
BURGLARY: 100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: Elm Avenue and Kettering Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44400 block Watford Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45000 block Kingtree Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Kettering Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Avoca Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue L
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 9100 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 100 block East Lago Lindo Road
BURGLARY: 3000 block East Avenue R-5
BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue Q-6
ROBBERY: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 38000 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N) and Sierra Highway
