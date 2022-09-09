Crimes reported for Sept. 24, 2022
ACTON
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 9:45 am
ACTON
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Santiago Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 45200 block Pickford Avenue
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 42600 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 45200 block 18th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
ROBBERY: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 2900 block Fairfield Avenue
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40300 block 10th Street West
