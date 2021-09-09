Crime map, Sept. 9, 2021

Crimes reported for August 24, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadowview Lane

ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West

BURGLARY: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

ROBBERY: 500 block West Avenue J-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Avenue K-4

THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue H-10

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Elizabeth Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 9200 block East Avenue R-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38300 block Debonair Way

ASSAULT: 39300 block Desert Lilly Court

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-3

ASSAULT: 4000 block Sorrell Avenue

ASSAULT: 41900 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block 57th Street West

