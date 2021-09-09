Crimes reported for August 24, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadowview Lane
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
BURGLARY: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
ROBBERY: 500 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue H-10
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Elizabeth Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9200 block East Avenue R-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38300 block Debonair Way
ASSAULT: 39300 block Desert Lilly Court
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-3
ASSAULT: 4000 block Sorrell Avenue
ASSAULT: 41900 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block 57th Street West
