Crimes reported for Aug. 23, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 158th Street East and Avenue N
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 2600 block Avoca Street
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44000 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Second Street East
BURGLARY: 43300 block 16th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 5100 block West Avenue K-12
LLANO
BURGLARY: 33500 block 185th Street East
PALMDALE
ARSON: 10th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2000 block Tangerine Street
ASSAULT: 37200 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 26th Street East
ASSAULT: 60th Street East and Avenue R
BURGLARY: 2400 block East Avenue S
BURGLARY: 4400 block East Avenue R
ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: Avenue R and Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4400 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 1900 block East Avenue S-4
THEFT: 38500 block Sixth Street East
THEFT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Pond Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block Pacific Star Drive
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block 67th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 72nd Street West and Avenue L
