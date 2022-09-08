Crimes reported for Aug. 25, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Kildare Street
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 20700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block 17th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block Commerce Center Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43000 block Bale Court
THEFT: 43600 block Park Avenue
THEFT: 44900 block Yucca Avenue
THEFT: 7300 block Sunnyslope Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block 27th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 121st Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Cortina Way
ASSAULT: 5100 block Cliff Rose Drive
ROBBERY: Sixth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 56th Street East and Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 4600 block Paseo Fortuna
