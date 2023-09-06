Crimes reported for Aug. 22, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue K-3
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 44400 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 42000 block Sixth Street West
BURGLARY: 43800 block 12th Street West
BURGLARY: 44100 block Fourth Street East
ROBBERY: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 12th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37500 block Laurel Court
ASSAULT: 3800 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 38700 block Orchid View Place
ASSAULT: 38900 block Emerson Drive
BURGLARY: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1600 block Woodbridge Avenue
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 3100 block Conestoga Canyon Road
THEFT: 3100 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block Tournament Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 72nd Street West and Avenue L
