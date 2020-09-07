Crime map, Sept. 7, 2020

Crimes reported for Aug. 22, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 3700 block West Avenue K-12

ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43500 block East Sahuayo Street

ASSAULT: 44500 block Lostwood Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue I

NEENACH

ASSAULT: 300th Street West and Highway 138

PALMDALE

ARSON: 70th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37500 block Sabal Street

ASSAULT: 4200 block Desert Aire Avenue

BURGLARY: 37900 block 27th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Old Harold Road

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

