Crimes reported for Aug. 22, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3700 block West Avenue K-12
ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block East Sahuayo Street
ASSAULT: 44500 block Lostwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue I
NEENACH
ASSAULT: 300th Street West and Highway 138
PALMDALE
ARSON: 70th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37500 block Sabal Street
ASSAULT: 4200 block Desert Aire Avenue
BURGLARY: 37900 block 27th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Old Harold Road
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
