Crimes reported for Aug. 21, 2023
ACTON
THEFT: 37800 block Third Street
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44400 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block Spearman Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block East Langhorn Street
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street
BURGLARY: 45400 block Barrymore Avenue
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 43600 block 15th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 7800 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37200 block Mimosa Way
ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 4900 block Sunburst Drive
BURGLARY: 500 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 4500 block Grandview Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Fifth Street West
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42200 block Sunnyslope Drive
