Crimes reported for Aug. 21, 2022
LANCASTER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Aug. 21, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 3300 block James Court
ASSAULT: 43500 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 44100 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 44800 block Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
BURGLARY: 1300 block West Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 42400 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 400 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: Avenue K and Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 43700 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue L-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 37800 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 35th Street East and East Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 36600 block Petra Drive
ASSAULT: 36700 block Fiddleneck Court
ASSAULT: 37100 block Keith Court
ASSAULT: 37900 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 4600 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.