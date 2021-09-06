Crimes reported for August 21, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue J-1
ASSAULT: 43400 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Higbee Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 9600 block East Avenue S-14
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ROBBERY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 38400 block Cougar Pass
THEFT: 38400 block Juniper Tree Road
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Panther Drive
