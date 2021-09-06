Crime map, Sept. 6, 2021

Crimes reported for August 21, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue J-1

ASSAULT: 43400 block 25th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Higbee Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 9600 block East Avenue S-14

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R

ROBBERY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT: 38400 block Cougar Pass

THEFT: 38400 block Juniper Tree Road

THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Panther Drive

