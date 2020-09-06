Crime map, Sept. 6, 2020

Crimes reported for Aug. 21, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 44000 block Hardwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 45000 block Colleen Drive

ASSAULT: Rucker Street and San Miguel Drive

BURGLARY: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue H-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Lingard Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Foxton Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 8200 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ARSON: 4600 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue Q-6

ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue Q-12

BURGLARY: 5000 block East Avenue R-12

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 2400 block Estrella Court

THEFT: 37900 block 20th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S

