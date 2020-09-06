Crimes reported for Aug. 21, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44000 block Hardwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block Colleen Drive
ASSAULT: Rucker Street and San Miguel Drive
BURGLARY: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue H-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Lingard Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Foxton Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 8200 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ARSON: 4600 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 5000 block East Avenue R-12
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 2400 block Estrella Court
THEFT: 37900 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
