Crimes reported for Aug. 19-20, 2023
ACTON
ASSAULT: 7600 block Soledad Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39500 block 166th Street East
ASSAULT: 39700 block 174th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-7
ASSAULT: 43300 block 27th Street West
ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 45600 block Stirling Street
ASSAULT: 500 block Curve Circle
ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: Division Street and Ovington Street
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue H-6
BURGLARY: 300 block Pillsbury Street
BURGLARY: 44300 block Stanridge Avenue
BURGLARY: 45500 block Fig Avenue
ROBBERY: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 40500 block Fieldspring Street
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 8800 block East Avenue T-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Malby Avenue
ASSAULT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 39700 block Dover Road
ASSAULT: 4100 block Portola Drive
ASSAULT: 5600 block Eisenhower Way
ASSAULT: 800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 400 block East Avenue Q
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block Solmira Place
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4600 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1900 block East Avenue R-4
THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block Lupine Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45th Street East and Wrightwood Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block Katrina Place
VEHICLE THEFT: Eighth Street East and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4500 block West Avenue L-11
