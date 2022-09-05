Crimes reported for Aug. 20, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 158th Street East and Avenue N
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44600 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue H-8 and Division Street
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue J-6
BURGLARY: 43700 block Dawn Court
ROBBERY: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 90th Street West and Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Raven Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue K-4 and Copeland Circle
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 37700 block 100th Street East
BURGLARY: 9300 block East Avenue U
VEHICLE THEFT: 10800 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ARSON: 37300 block Starcrest Street
ASSAULT: 37900 block 58th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Frontier Avenue
ASSAULT: 39500 block Wales Street
ASSAULT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 4500 block Grandview Drive
ASSAULT: Eighth Street East and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 37200 block Festival Court
BURGLARY: 41400 block Bradford Place
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1233 West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Chantilly Lane
