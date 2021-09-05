Crimes reported for August 20, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 17100 block Schollview Avenue
ASSAULT: 17800 block Mossdale Avenue
LANCASTER
ARSON: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 42nd Street East and Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
BURGLARY: 600 block East Avenue K-4
RAPE: 2600 block West Pondera Street
ROBBERY: 44500 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 44700 block Stanridge Avenue
THEFT: 42100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37700 block Rose Street
THEFT: 38600 block Kyle Place
THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.