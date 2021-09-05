Crime map, Sept. 5, 2021

Crimes reported for August 20, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 17100 block Schollview Avenue

ASSAULT: 17800 block Mossdale Avenue

LANCASTER

ARSON: 1700 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 42nd Street East and Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street

BURGLARY: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue

BURGLARY: 600 block East Avenue K-4

RAPE: 2600 block West Pondera Street

ROBBERY: 44500 block Valley Central Way

ROBBERY: 44700 block Stanridge Avenue

THEFT: 42100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37700 block Rose Street

THEFT: 38600 block Kyle Place

THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 40th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard

