Crimes reported for Aug. 20, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16800 block Mossdale Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-14
ASSAULT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43500 block East Sahuayo Street
ASSAULT: 44700 block Fenhold Street
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue J-9
ASSAULT: 700 block West Oldfield Street
BURGLARY: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
BURGLARY: 700 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43100 block 18th Street West
THEFT: 1200 block Donatello Street
THEFT: 2100 block West Avenue K-12
THEFT: 44500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10000 block East Avenue R-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37700 block Scomar Street
ASSAULT: 37th Street East and Sonora Way
ASSAULT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
BURGLARY: 37800 block Princely Court
BURGLARY: 37900 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4700 block East Avenue R-11
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 900 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5000 block West Avenue L-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street West and Avenue L-8
