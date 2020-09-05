Sept. 5, 2020, crime map

Crimes reported for Aug. 20, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 16800 block Mossdale Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-14

ASSAULT: 42000 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43500 block East Sahuayo Street

ASSAULT: 44700 block Fenhold Street

ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue J-9

ASSAULT: 700 block West Oldfield Street

BURGLARY: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

BURGLARY: 43500 block Sahuayo Street

BURGLARY: 700 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43100 block 18th Street West

THEFT: 1200 block Donatello Street

THEFT: 2100 block West Avenue K-12

THEFT: 44500 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue J

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 10000 block East Avenue R-6

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37700 block Scomar Street

ASSAULT: 37th Street East and Sonora Way

ASSAULT: 38800 block Fourth Street East

BURGLARY: 37800 block Princely Court

BURGLARY: 37900 block 20th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4700 block East Avenue R-11

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 900 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5000 block West Avenue L-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street West and Avenue L-8

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.