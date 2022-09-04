Crimes reported for Aug. 19, 2022
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: 8100 block Trane Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 41500 block 154th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block Langhorn Street
ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-10
ROBBERY: 44200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block Glenraven Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Gillan Avenue
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Glenraven Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Fifth Street East
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 36400 block Colcord Avenue
THEFT: 13100 block Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 7700 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street East
BURGLARY: 39800 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
