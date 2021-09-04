Crimes reported for August 19, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 180th Street East and Lake Los Angeles Avenue
ASSAULT: 40200 block 166th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block Sentry Lane
ASSAULT: 44000 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Heaton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue J
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1600 block Gardena Court
THEFT: 42200 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 43900 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Prominente Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Morningside Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Nicole Street
PALMDALE
ARSON: 15th Street East and Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue M-4
ASSAULT: 2700 block Stephanie Avenue
ASSAULT: 38200 block 13th Street East
ASSAULT: 40600 block Wimbledon Court
BURGLARY: 1600 block Date Palm Drive
BURGLARY: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 900 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 6100 block Katrina Place
