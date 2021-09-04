Crime map, Sept. 4, 2021

Crimes reported for August 19, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 180th Street East and Lake Los Angeles Avenue

ASSAULT: 40200 block 166th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street West

ASSAULT: 43700 block Sentry Lane

ASSAULT: 44000 block Andale Avenue

ASSAULT: 44100 block Heaton Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue J

THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 1600 block Gardena Court

THEFT: 42200 block Fifth Street East

THEFT: 43900 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Prominente Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Morningside Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Nicole Street

PALMDALE

ARSON: 15th Street East and Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road

ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue M-4

ASSAULT: 2700 block Stephanie Avenue

ASSAULT: 38200 block 13th Street East

ASSAULT: 40600 block Wimbledon Court

BURGLARY: 1600 block Date Palm Drive

BURGLARY: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 900 block East Avenue Q-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 1100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 6100 block Katrina Place

