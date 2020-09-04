Crimes reported for Aug. 19, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 4100 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block 17th Street East
ROBBERY: East Avenue J-9 and Hanstead Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 bltock West Avenue J-13
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Gillian Avenue
THEFT: 44400 block Sancroft Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Sorrell Lane
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2900 block East Avenue R-10
ASSAULT: 38700 block Desert View Drive
ASSAULT: 48th Street East and Katrina Place
ASSAULT: 5100 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block 22nd Street East
THEFT: 3200 block Fairfield Avenue
THEFT: 39500 block Beacon Lane
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block Arbor Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block Bolton Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Ninth Street East and Avenue Q-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.