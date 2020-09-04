Sept. 4, 2020, crime map

Crimes reported for Aug. 19, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 4100 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 43200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 43700 block Fig Avenue

ASSAULT: 45100 block 17th Street East

ROBBERY: East Avenue J-9 and Hanstead Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 bltock West Avenue J-13

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Gillian Avenue

THEFT: 44400 block Sancroft Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Sorrell Lane

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2900 block East Avenue R-10

ASSAULT: 38700 block Desert View Drive

ASSAULT: 48th Street East and Katrina Place

ASSAULT: 5100 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block 22nd Street East

THEFT: 3200 block Fairfield Avenue

THEFT: 39500 block Beacon Lane

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block Arbor Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block Bolton Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: Ninth Street East and Avenue Q-6

