Crimes reported for Sept. 14, 2022
LAKE HUGHES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Sept. 14, 2022
LAKE HUGHES
THEFT: 14200 block Alderwood Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 40500 block 173rd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 17800 block Mossdale Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 13800 block East Avenue G-6
ASSAULT: 43700 block Eighth Street East
ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 45300 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 43800 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 44900 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 43900 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10000 block East Avenue Q-14
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: 37700 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 4200 block Trenton Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-4
RAPE: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 30th Street West and Avenue M-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Maureen Street
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 42500 block 52nd Street West
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.