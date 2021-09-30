Crimes reported for Sept. 14, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40100 block 166th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Samra Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: Avenue G and Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Robinson Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Avenue I
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38700 block 36th Street East
BURGLARY: 1300 block East Avenue R-7
BURGLARY: 37900 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 37th Street East and Avenue S
THEFT: 400 block Technology Drive
SUN VILLAGE
ASSAULT: 12200 block East Avenue R
