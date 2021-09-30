Crime map, Sept. 30, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 14, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40100 block 166th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block Samra Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

ASSAULT: Avenue G and Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Robinson Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Avenue I

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38700 block 36th Street East

BURGLARY: 1300 block East Avenue R-7

BURGLARY: 37900 block 20th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 11th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 37th Street East and Avenue S

THEFT: 400 block Technology Drive

SUN VILLAGE

ASSAULT: 12200 block East Avenue R

