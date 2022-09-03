Crimes reported for Aug. 18, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 159th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43200 block Jennifer Lane
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44000 block Engle Way
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 100 block East Avenue K-4
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44900 block Laszlo Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 35th Street West and Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block 25th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H-4 and Kingtree Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue R-2
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Armstrong Drive
ASSAULT: 38800 block Sage Tree Street
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37400 block Norwich Drive
HOMICIDE: 1000 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block Palmdale Boulevard
