Crimes reported for August 18, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 15300 block East Avenue Q-1
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44000 block Hardwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and 20th Street West
BURGLARY: 43200 block 16th Street West
ROBBERY: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 90th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block Andale Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue Q-14
NEENACH
ASSAULT: 25400 block Kargat Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 38400 block Lemsford Avenue
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: Fifth Street West and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue P-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.